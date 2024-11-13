Bengal by-elections: Polling percentage recorded at 59.98% till 3 pm

Kolkata, Nov 13 (IANS) The average polling percentage in Bengal was recorded at 59.98 till 3 PM, even as the by-elections for six assembly constituencies is underway, amid reports of sporadic violence and clashes.

Taldangra has reported the highest polling percentage at 65, followed by Haroa at 62.11, Medinipur at 61.54, Sitai at 58, Madarihat at 57.98 and finally Naihati at 52.40.

The official time for conclusion of polling is 6 pm.

Earlier in the day, tension broke out at polling booth at Sitai after a local Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Matiur Rahman was heard threatening the polling agent of BJP, of dire consequences unless the latter leaves the booth.

“I am just giving you 30 minutes. If you don’t leave by then I will kill you,” Rahman was heard telling. Although the central armed police forces (CAPF) personnel were present there, they remained silent spectators.

BJP has already informed the Election Commission of India (ECI) about the development.

“This is a shame in the name of democracy. Such things happen in no other state. The commission knows everything. Now their officials will decide on what is necessary for restoring democracy in West Bengal,” said the chief whip of BJP’s legislative party in West Bengal assembly Shankar Ghosh.

However, the former Trinamool Congress legislator from Sitai, Jagadish Chandra Barma Basunia, who is currently party’s Lok Sabha member from Cooch Behar constituency, claimed that the CAPF personnel are resorting to excesses at different booths in the constituency.

“They are acting beyond their authority and are often disturbing the voters,” he said.

BJP has filed a complaint against Basunia of influencing the voters using his power as the Lok Sabha member. Basunia's wife is contesting the by-elections from Sitai.

IANS

src/mr

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.