Pakistan under terrorists' control, Indian Army will give befitting reply: MoS Defence

New Delhi, April 26 (IANS) Union Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth on Saturday claimed that Pakistan is under the control of terrorists, and the Indian Army will give an appropriate reply to the terror attack in Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives.

Talking to IANS, MoS Seth said that as per the Union Home Ministry's advisory, Pakistani nationals in India will be sent back.

On the Union Home Ministry's decision to send back people from Pakistan residing in India, he said: "Why not. They have killed our innocent citizens. Every Pakistani in India will have to leave the country. That's why Union Home Minister Amit Shah has spoken to all the Chief Ministers, discussing how to identify and send back every Pakistani national living in the country..."

Highlighting that Pakistan is a hub of terrorists, he said: "Pakistan has accepted that they have been running terrorist bases for the past 30 years. India used to say Pakistan is a terrorist country, it gives refuge to the terrorists. Pakistan will not succeed in its intentions."

He also mentioned that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has declared open war against terrorism, saying that those who attacked the soul of India will be crushed.

Pointing out global support in the fight against terrorism, the MoS said: "The entire world is standing with PM Modi in the fight to eradicate terrorists. Prime Minister Modi has said that such terrorists should be buried.

Expressing solidarity with the families of those killed in the terror attack, he said: "Around 140 crore citizens are standing united with the families of the victims."

MoS Seth appealed to the countrymen to stand united and support the government, saying it will not only send a strong message to Pakistan but also help in preventing such incidents in the future.

He exuded hope that the Indian government and the Army would uproot terrorism.

