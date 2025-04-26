Delhi: Ayushman health card registration begins for 70-plus senior citizens; scheme launch on April 28

New Delhi, April 26 (IANS) The process for registration of senior citizens aged 70 years and above for Ayushman Health cards in Delhi began on Saturday, ahead of the formal launch of the Rs 5 lakh health insurance scheme on Monday, an official said.

The ‘Ayushman Vay Vandana Scheme’, proposed to be offered to six lakh beneficiaries in phases, will be jointly launched on April 28 by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri at an event at Thyagaraj Stadium.

Senior citizens can apply for the Ayushman Vay Vandana card by visiting the nearest empanelled hospital, downloading the Ayushman app (from Google Play), or visiting the beneficiary portal.

Senior citizens aged 70 and above, including those already covered by AB PM-JAY, are eligible for an additional top-up coverage of up to Rs 5 lakh per year in Delhi.

Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh earlier said, “With around 30 lakh people belonging to over 6.5 lakh families and an estimated 6 lakh senior citizens, about 36 lakh people in Delhi will benefit from the Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY scheme.”

Elaborating on Delhi Government’s Heat Action Plan 2025, launched by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the Health Minister said special heatstroke wards will be set up in government hospitals.

Hospitals have been put on alert to deal with cases of heat stroke, and air-conditioned Centralised Accident and Trauma Services (CATS) are ready to aid people who may need hospitalisation, he said.

Talking to mediapersons, the Minister said patient facilities in hospitals have also been upgraded so that they get cold water to drink and air-conditioned zones for waiting.

Earlier, Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda said hat with the implementation of AB PM-JAY in Delhi, all senior citizens aged 70 years and above, irrespective of their socio-economic status, will be covered under Ayushman Vay Vandana Yojana which provides Rs 5 lakh free health cover from the Centre and to all senior citizens of the age 70 years and above irrespective of their socio-economic status.

This will provide health cover to all eligible senior citizens, where all pre-existing diseases will be covered from day one. “It is estimated that more than 6 lakh senior citizens in Delhi belonging to nearly 4.5 lakh families will benefit,” he stated.

Talking about the Heat Action Plan, Delhi Minister Pankaj Singh said the government has launched several important brochures, including detailed information related to heatstroke management units, CATs infrastructure, and disaster-ready schools.

