Bangladesh's inflation soars to four-month high in November

Dhaka, Dec 5 (IANS) Inflation in Bangladesh accelerated to 11.38 per cent in November, the highest in four months, mainly driven by higher food prices, the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) reported on Thursday.

Data showed that it was 10.87 per cent in October, Xinhua news agency reported.

Food inflation soared 13.80 per cent in November, up from 12.66 per cent a month ago. The inflation of non-food items increased to 9.39 per cent in November from 9.34 per cent in October, the data showed.

The country's average inflation surged to 9.73 per cent in the fiscal year 2023-24 (July 2023-June 2024), much higher than the budgetary target of 7.5 per cent for the fiscal, Xinhua news agency reported.

In the previous 2022-23 fiscal year, overall inflation was 9.02 per cent.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.