Bangladesh: Parties urge Yunus to declare roadmap for elections

Dhaka, May 24 (IANS) In growing political turmoil in Bangladesh, the newly-formed National Citizen Party (NCP) on Saturday demanded that the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus announce a clear roadmap for upcoming national elections. Additionally, the party called for the immediate declaration of the July manifesto and the trial of the July mass killing, local media reported.

“A clear roadmap on justice, reforms, and elections is essential. That way, the uncertainties and confusions in the minds of the people and political parties will be dispelled,” NCP Convenor Nahid Islam said addressing a press conference in Dhaka.

“The Chief Advisor had promised fundamental reforms and justice before holding elections. However, he expressed dissatisfaction with movements like the one at Jamuna and stated he did not want to remain in his position unless a controlled election could be ensured," he added.

The NCP also distanced itself from two student advisors serving in the interim government - Mahfuj Alam and Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuiyan – whose resignation is being demanded by the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), stating that the interim government should uphold its neutrality by removing them.

"There is no connection between the NCP and the two student advisors. We strongly condemn the propaganda that attempts to equate the advisors with our party," Nahid stated.

In a separate development, BNP and Jamaat-e-Islam leaders will hold meetings with Yunus at his official residence Jamuna, on Saturday evening, as confirmed by the Chief Advisor’s press wing.

Reports suggest that the meetings are conducted as part of efforts to defuse political tensions.

“We have been invited by the Chief Advisor’s office to hold a meeting over the latest political situation,” Bangladeshi media outlet UNB quoted a BNP standing committee member as saying.

The BNP leader further said that they would request Yunus to announce a roadmap for the election within 2025, and complete the reform process as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, speaking to a television channel, BNP Standing Committee member Salahuddin Ahmed said that the BNP did not demand the resignation of Yunus, rather sought only the resignation of some controversial advisors.

“We asked for a roadmap for the national elections by December. If he chooses to resign instead of giving a roadmap, that can be his own decision. But we did not ask for his resignation,” he further said.

Earlier on Friday, in a protest rally, the BNP stated that the delay in holding national elections by the interim government led by Yunus is leading to growing political tension and instability in the country.

Local media reported that Yunus expressed anger and frustration at the prevailing situation in the country during a regular meeting of the Advisory Council held on Thursday. He also admitted his inability to function effectively and wished to step down.

Bangladesh has been gripped with protests, political differences, and increasing incidents of crime and violence since the Yunus-led interim government assumed power, last August.

Parties like the BNP had been repeatedly warning of street protests if the interim government fails to provide an electoral road map.

Bangladesh Army Chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman also stated that the next national election should be held by December and an elected government should be in power by January 1, 2026 after concluding "free and fair" polls, following which the army will return to the barracks.

