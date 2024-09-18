Australia to ban imports of fake stone linked to deadly lung disease

Canberra, Sep 18 (IANS) The Australian government has announced that imports of fake stone products linked to the lung disease silicosis will be banned from 2025.

Murray Watt, the Minister for Employment and Workplace Relations, and Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke on Wednesday said that engineered stone bench tops, slabs and panels will be stopped at Australia's border from January 1, 2025, according to Xinhua news agency.

A report published by the government agency Safe Work Australia in 2023 found that the risk of silicosis linked to the cutting process of engineered stone poses an unacceptable risk to stonemasons.

Silicosis is a long-term potentially lethal lung disease caused by inhaling large amounts of crystalline silica dust.

The report from Safe Work Australia prompted the government to introduce a world-first domestic ban on the use, supply and manufacture of engineered stone products, which took effect in July.

Watt and Burke said in a joint statement that the ban on imports would offer workers extra protection from silicosis.

"Evidence strongly suggests exposure to respirable crystalline silica when working with engineered stone can lead to silicosis and other serious lung diseases," Watt said.

"These illnesses have been devastating and debilitating for Australian workers and their families, and we cannot continue to allow it to happen."

The federal budget for the current financial year included 32.1 million Australian dollars (US$21.7) in funding for the Australian Border Force to enforce the import ban.

