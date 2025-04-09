Attempts to snatch others' property, says Mamata Banerjee on Waqf Act

Kolkata, April 9 (IANS) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday launched an indirect attack against the Union government over the newly promulgated Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025 and described it as an "attempt to snatch others' property".

"Just as no one has the right to snatch my property, similarly, I too do not have the right to snatch others' property. In West Bengal, I will never allow that," the Chief Minister said while addressing a programme on Vishwa Navkar Mahamantra Divas at Kolkata.

The Chief Minister said that she and her government are determined to protect the minority community's interests and properties.

"In West Bengal, the people from the minority community are almost 33 per cent of the population. Always remember that your Didi is there to protect you and your property. Our mission should be - 'Jio Aur Jine Do (Live and let live)', " CM Banerjee said.

The Chief Minister's observation comes amid the tension in Jangipur of Murshidabad district following violence over the Waqf (Amendment) Act.

Speaking on the occasion, she also indirectly attacked the Union government and the BJP for "ruining" the future of the country through the politics of "dividing" people.

"Attempts to divide people will ruin the future of the country. It will ruin the economy of the country. It will weaken the country. The country will get stronger only if the path of unity is followed," the Chief Minister said.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Banerjee also appealed to the people of West Bengal to fight for the sake of unity.

"We will have to fight for the sake of unity. We will have to think of unity. We will have to work for unity. Even if I am shot, I will not distract from the path of unity," she said.

