Atishi administers oath to rtd Justice Jayant Nath as DERC chairperson

New Delhi, Aug 31 (IANS) Delhi Minister Atishi on Thursday administered the oath to retired Justice Jayant Nath as the new chairperson of the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission.

According to an order of Delhi government's Power Department, Nath has been designated as the interim chairperson of the DERC.

This decision comes amid disagreements between the AAP government and Delhi Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena regarding the selection of the DERC chairperson.

On August 4, the Supreme Court intervened and appointed Justice (retd) Nath as a temporary chairperson for the commission.

"Administered oath to Retd. Justice Jayant Nath Ji, the new chairperson of the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission. Look forward to working with him to further improve the power sector in Delhi," Atishi posted on X.

