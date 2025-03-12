Aswin Kandasamy’s fantasy rom-com featuring Santhosh, Reshma Venkatesh goes on floors

Chennai, Mar 12 (IANS) Work on director Aswin Kandasamy’s film, featuring actors Vinoth Kishan, Santhosh and Reshma Venkatesh in the lead, began with a simple pooja ceremony on Wednesday.

The film, a fantasy romantic comedy, is being produced by Avni Movies, which is owned by actress and politician Kushbhu Sundar, and Benzz Media.

The film marks the directorial debut of Aswin Kandasamy and boasts a stellar cast. Apart from Santhosh, Reshma Venkatesh and Vinoth Kishan, the film will also feature Samyuktha Viswanathan and Bjorn Surrao in pivotal roles.

Sources close to the unit of the film say that the title of the film will be announced with a surprise. The film promises a unique blend of comedy, romance, and high-energy fantasy, drawing inspiration from the surreal and larger-than-life storytelling found in animation.

The narrative follows a character navigating two contrasting realities, seamlessly weaving together humour and heartfelt emotion. Set against a backdrop that shifts from rural charm to urban vibrancy, the film explores themes of love, ambition, and identity with a fresh and unconventional approach to self-discovery and relationships.

Santhosh, transitioning from his impactful role in ‘Ponniyin Selvan’, takes on a challenging lead performance, showcasing his versatility as an emerging talent. Reshma Venkatesh, known for her impressive work in ‘Rasavaathi’, continues to explore diverse characters, while Vinoth Kishan, acclaimed for his compelling performances in films like Naan ‘Mahaan Alla’ and ‘Andhaghaaram’, adds his signature richness and complexity to the film’s comedic dynamic.

Samyuktha Viswanathan, with her blend of charm and emotional depth, and Bjorn Surrao, bringing his infectious wit from ‘Doctor’, complete the dynamic ensemble cast.

Director Aswin Kandasamy, with a decade of experience as an assistant director and executive producer with leading production houses like RS Infotainment, 24AM Studios, and Oruoorile Oru Film House, brings his vision to life with this highly anticipated debut.

Shanthakumar Chakravarthy will be the cinematographer for this film, which will have editing by Praveen Antony. Brinda will be the choreographer and Shakthi Saravanan the film’s stunt director.

