'Assembly officers being threatened', alleges Delhi Speaker Ram Niwas Goel

New Delhi, Sep 1 (IANS) The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday accused the BJP of making attempts to paralyse the Assembly Committees and Delhi Secretariat. Ram Niwas Goel, the Speaker of Delhi Legislative Assembly, alleged that officers of the Assembly were being threatened, and he wanted to expose those who were acting while hiding behind curtains.

Goel said that the Assembly Speaker doesn't work under the L-G but his own file related to travel to Ghana in connection with the participation in the Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference was stopped by the L-G. He said it was pending for the approval of the finance department, and the Finance Secretary was not approving their files.

The Speaker said that some officers of the Delhi government were making all possible efforts to ensure that the Delhi Assembly and its committees do not function and become paralysed.

He said that after discontinuing the DARC Fellowship Programme and issuing show cause notices to the senior officers of the Assembly Secretariat, they are now openly threatening the Assembly officers with transfer and disciplinary action.

"Officers of the Delhi Assembly were called telephonically to the Services Department on the behest of YVVU Rajasekhar, IAS Special Secretary (Vigilance & Services). I was informed that Rajasekhar and Amitabh Joshi, Deputy Secretary met these officers and sought to know the details of the complaints being examined by the Welfare of OBCs Committee and Committee of Privileges. The officers were thereafter asked to give requests in writing seeking transfer from the Assembly Secretariat," said Goel.

The Welfare of OBCs Committee of the Delhi Assembly is examining a complaint against YVVJ Rajasekhar. The complaint alleges that Rajasekhar secured his appointment in the government based on false OBC caste certificate.

