Assam govt says existing laws sufficient to deal with mob lynching

Guwahati, Sep 12 (IANS) The Assam Assembly rejected a private member's bill on prevention of mob lynching on Tuesday by a voice vote after the state government claimed that criminals are dealt with under the appropriate parts of current criminal legislation.

The Assam Mob Lynching Prevention Bill, 2023, was introduced by AIUDF lawmaker Aminul Islam on the second day of the House's Autumn session.

Islam noted numerous recent incidences of mob lynching in the state and claimed that there is always a call for legislation to prevent it.

The Opposition MLA claimed that among other measures to stop violence, the proposed law will include a provision for the incarceration of anyone participating in a mob lynching incident.

In response to the proposed bill, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pijush Hazarika acknowledged that it deals with a significant subject, with mob lynching being one that no civilised person condones.

He stressed that in accordance with applicable regulations, the state government has been taking harsh action against anyone connected to any incident of mob lynching.

"To address mob lynching, the IPC and CrPC already have certain clauses. Therefore, we don't think a separate measure is necessary to address it," Hazarika said.

Deputy Assembly Speaker Numal Momin put the proposal to vote, however it was rejected by a voice vote.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.