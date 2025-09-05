Assam govt imposes ban on gatherings, noise, protests near Raj Bhawan

Guwahati, Sep 5 (IANS) The Central Guwahati Police District has clamped down on public gatherings and disruptive activities within a 5-km radius of Raj Bhawan, the residence of the Governor of Assam, citing security and safety concerns, officials said on Friday.

The order, issued by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Amitabh Basumatary, APS, took immediate effect and will remain valid for the next two months.

Officials said the directive was necessitated to maintain peace and protect the sanctity of the high-security zone surrounding Raj Bhawan.

“Raj Bhawan is the official residence of the Hon’ble Governor of Assam, a location of utmost importance requiring heightened security and a tranquil environment to ensure the smooth functioning of essential government duties,” the order stated.

As per the directive, all forms of public gatherings, including protests, rallies and demonstrations, have been barred within the restricted radius.

The use of loudspeakers, fireworks, crackers, or any noise-producing devices has also been prohibited to ensure a disturbance-free environment.

The order further restricts unauthorised vehicular or individual movement in the zone without prior approval from competent authorities.

Any form of construction or activity that could impede public peace or pose a potential security threat has been put under restriction as well.

The police have also clarified that strict penal action will follow in case of violations.

“Any contravention will attract action under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNSS) Act,” the order warned.

Security officials said the preventive measure was aimed at averting disturbances around Raj Bhawan, which frequently witnesses public movements and events.

The move comes at a time when Guwahati has seen a surge in protests and rallies by various organisations over political and social issues.

With the order in force, the vicinity of Raj Bhawan will remain under heightened watch, with security personnel tasked to enforce compliance for the next two months.

