Asian Games: India beat Malaysia to set up summit clash with Pakistan in Men's Team Squash

Hangzhou, Sep 29 (IANS) The Indian men's team defeated Malaysia 2-0 in the semifinal to storm into the final of the men's Team squash competition in the Asian Games HOC Squash Stadium, setting up a clash with archrivals Pakistan for the gold medal.

The Indian team started on a rousing note with Abhay Singh defeating Mohammad Addeen Idrakie Bin Bahtiar 3-1 in the first match, handing the Malaysian an 11-3, 12-10, 9-11, 11-8 defeat.

India No.1 Saurav Ghosal stepped up to the plate and handed Eain Yew Ng a 3-1 defeat. Ghosal won the match 11-8, 11-8, 10-12, 11-3 victory in a 69-minute encounter.

Having taken an unbeatable lead, there was no need for the third match between Mahesh Mangaonkar and Mohammad Syafiq.

In the final, India will meet Pakistan, who defeated Hong Kong China 2-1 in the other semifinal.

Noor Zaman gave Pakistan a winning start by beating Chi Hin Henry Leuing 12-10 7-11 11-6 11-8. But, Hong Kong were soon level at 1-1 when Tsz Kwan Lau defeated Muhammad Asim Khan 3-2.

However, Nasir Iqbal defeated Ming Hong Tang 11-3 11-5 11-5 to seal victory for Pakistan.

