Asia Cup 2023: Virat Kohli’s at No.3 is exceptional, says Aakash Chopra

New Delhi, Aug 29 (IANS) Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra feels Virat Kohli should bat at No.3 in the Asia Cup and World Cup 2023.

In the last few years, the Indian Men’s Cricket Team has suffered a lot at the No.4 position, but with Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul back in the team, the shoes are filled now.

In his latest episode of Aakashvani on Jio Cinema, Chopra stated that Virat’s numbers at the No.3 position are brilliant. “There are two parameters to judge this. First, Virat Kohli’s success at No. 4 is good, but at No. 3 it’s exceptional. A significant sample size reinforces this and his peak equals India’s best.

"Hopes rest on his tournament performance – if he does well, India benefits; otherwise, a middle-order gap looms. Kohli’s effectiveness shines at No. 3, tackling new balls and closing games. Retaining this is vital," he added.

Earlier, former Indian cricketer and head coach Ravid Shastri had said that Kohli should bat at No.4 in the absence of Iyer and Surakumar Yadav’s poor form.

Averaging 60.21 runs in 210 innings when batting at No. 3, Kohli has amassed 10,777 runs in ODIs. He has an equally remarkable record, scoring 1767 runs from 39 innings at an average of 55.22 batting at No.4.

With chances given to many batters in the middle-order conundrum, none of them established themselves in the position. However, Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson showed some resilience but not enough to be promised.

Ishan Kishan played some brilliant innings opening for the team but with Rohit Sharma and Shubhman Gill back, he will be seen batting in the middle. Eyes will also be on Suryakumar Yadav’s performance in the Asia Cup, he hasn’t been up to his capabilities in ODI cricket.

Aakash also talked about the No.5 position and stated, “ I am assuming without Rahul, Sanju Samson can enter the team. Given a No. 5 batter is needed, selection should be based on that specific condition. Samson, a middle-order batsman and keeper, should be the backup."

India will face their arch-rival Pakistan in the much-anticipated encounter on September 2.

