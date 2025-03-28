Ashok Leyland wins Rs 700 crore worth orders to supply vehicles to Army

New Delhi, March 28 (IANS) Hinduja Group company Ashok Leyland announced on Friday that its defence business has won multiple orders valued at more than Rs 700 crore to supply vehicles to the Army.

The vehicles to be supplied under these orders are to fulfil the defence sector's needs for troop transportation, logistics, and other specialised mobility requirements under the Close-in Weapon Systems (CIWS) programme.

The recently awarded contracts encompass a diverse range of specialised vehicles, including the Stallion 4x4, Stallion 6x6, Short Chassis Bus, and Mobility System Travelling Platform. These vehicles combine superior reliability with exceptional off-road capability, ensuring seamless manoeuvrability across the country's most demanding terrains, meeting a variety of operational requirements, according to a company statement.

Ashok Leyland MD & CEO Shenu Agarwal said, "We are immensely proud to have secured these new orders, which reaffirm the company's commitment to deliver cutting-edge solutions for the armed forces. The defence business remains a key pillar of Ashok Leyland's future growth."

Amandeep Singh, president of Ashok Leyland's defence Business, said, "As a proud proponent of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', we are committed to strengthening India's defence capabilities through indigenous design and manufacturing in the Defence mobility sector. Our vehicle platforms, ranging from 4x4 to 12x12, packed with contemporary defence-specific requirements, including armouring, are known for their versatility and durability. We take immense pride in supporting our forces and remain committed to delivering these orders on time. Our future Defence order and tender pipeline is also quite robust."

"Ashok Leyland remains committed to developing indigenous mobility solutions that not only fulfill the operational needs of the armed forces but also advance India’s self-reliance in defence," the company said.

With its spirit of innovation, the company continues to power the Indian Army’s logistics backbone, reinforcing its role as a trusted partner. With these new orders, Ashok Leyland further solidifies its position in strengthening the nation's defence capabilities, the statement added.

