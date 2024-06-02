Arvind Kejriwal surrenders, sent to judicial custody till June 5 (Ld)

New Delhi, June 2 (IANS) A court here on Sunday sent Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to judicial custody till June 5 in connection with the money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam.

CM Kejriwal, earlier on Sunday, surrendered at Tihar Jail upon expiry of the 21-day interim bail period granted by the Supreme Court.

CM Kejriwal was ordered to be released on interim bail until June 1 in view of the general elections. The apex court had directed him to surrender back in Tihar Jail on June 2.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on May 20 moved an application before the special court seeking a 14-day extension of judicial custody of the AAP supremo upon the expiry of the SC interim bail order.

On a related note, a Delhi court on Saturday reserved its order on the interim bail plea of CM Kejriwal, who is seeking seven days' bail on medical grounds in the excise policy case.

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja of Rouse Avenue Court reserved the verdict, set to be announced on June 5.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor's counsel cited medical reasons for the bail request.

Last week, the Supreme Court registry had refused to accept the application moved by the AAP leader seeking a seven-day extension of interim bail to undergo medical examinations, including a PET-CT scan.

The registry said that the top court had already reserved its verdict on CM Kejriwal's petition challenging his arrest in the excise policy case and the application seeking a 7-day extension has no relation to the main petition.

As the SC had allowed him to move the trial court to obtain regular bail, the application is not maintainable, it added.

