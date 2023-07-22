Ariana Grande's romance with Ethan Slater turns his wife into 'wreck'

Los Angeles, July 22 (IANS) Singer Ariana Grande's reported romance with Ethan Slater, her co-star in the upcoming film adaptation of ‘Wicked’, has allegedly left his wife heartbroken.

Lilly Jay, who shares a child with Ethan, is reportedly "completely blindsided" by his supposed new romantic relationship with the singer-actress, who recently split from her husband Dalton Gomez, as reported by Aceshowbiz.

Ariana's romance with Ethan has reportedly turned the mother of one into "a wreck”.

Aceshowbiz quoted a source telling Page Six, "It's horrible. They were high school sweethearts. They have a baby! She's a wreck."

The source said that Lilly has been blaming Ariana for her sudden split from her husband Ethan, claiming that the couple had no serious issues beforehand. The source says Lilly believes Ariana's the reason she and Ethan "suddenly break up now when nothing appeared wrong between them”.

In May, Ethan paid a glowing tribute to his "wonderful" wife in a Mother's Day post on Instagram. He wrote, "Happy first Mother's Day to the most loving caring and wonderful mom/person in the world." The pair welcomed a son in August 2022.

Meanwhile, Ariana’s estranged husband Dalton is still hoping for a reconciliation, but her alleged new romance has changed everything.

TMZ reported that Ariana, 30, and Ethan, 31, started dating several months ago during production of ‘Wicked’. After the dating rumours broke, Ethan set his Instagram page private.

Ariana sparked breakup rumours with Dalton, 27, after ditching her wedding ring at Wimbledon earlier this month.

Page Six later claimed that they came to the decision together. They were having problems before January, but they want to remain best friends. They've been really good friends throughout the entire process, and their friends and families have been trying to protect them.

Ariana is set to play Glinda in Universal’s film adaptation of the Broadway musical ‘Wicked’, while Ethan will play Boq, the love interest of Elphaba’s sister Nessarose.

The movie began shooting in the U.K. last year and was scheduled for release in November 2024, though it remains unclear if the SAG-AFTRA strike will affect its premiere.

Ethan is an actor, singer, composer and writer, and got his big break recently as SpongeBob Squarepants in the Broadway musical -- for which he earned a Tony Award nomination.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.