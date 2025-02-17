Are we considering China an enemy: Tariq Anwar on Sam Pitroda's recent remark

New Delhi, Feb 17 (IANS) As Congress veteran and Indian Overseas Congress chief Sam Pitroda recently said that the threat from China is often blown out of proportion, and it is time to recognise and respect that country, party MP Tariq Anwar on Monday said "So, are we considering China an enemy?"

Earlier in the day, Sam Pitroda, who is also considered to be close to Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, was categorical in his take on India-China relations saying that "there is a need to change India's mindset and stop assuming that China is the enemy."

Speaking to IANS, Tariq Anwar said, "So, are we considering China an enemy now? The Indian government’s foreign policy has been clear. When China’s military intruded into our territory and took the lives of 20 of our soldiers, we did not escalate tensions.

"Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi even went as far as to claim that no one had entered our land, and no one would. Later, the Ministry of External Affairs acknowledged the vast economic gap between our two nations, urging us not to jeopardise our ties with China.

"Yet, our trade with China continues, with Chinese goods flowing into India more than anywhere else in the world. So, if Pitroda has said this, it’s likely in light of these realities.”

Anwar further reacted on the Delhi Assembly elections and the BJP’s promise to clean the Yamuna River, which has become a major talking point in the party’s manifesto.

He noted that despite the government yet to be formed in Delhi, the Lieutenant Governor has already announced that cleaning efforts have started.

“The BJP has a long history of making grand promises during elections and then claiming it was an election commitment when they don’t fulfil them. We’ve been witnessing this since 2014, and the whole country is watching,” Anwar said.

The Congress leader also addressed the BJP's allegations of foreign funding in elections, particularly claims that US-based funds were directed towards Opposition parties.

“If there is truth to these allegations, our government, led by our Prime Minister, has the power and responsibility to take action. If something untoward has happened, let him prove it and take action against those responsible. Who is stopping him?” Anwar concluded.

