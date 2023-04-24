Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli Gym Dance Breaks The Internet !

Mumbai: Power couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli shook-a-leg on Punjabi singer Shubh's song 'Elevated' in a new video.

Anushka took to Instagram, where she shared a video of herself dancing along with her husband Virat in coordinated steps in the gym.

Virat is seen dressed in a black T-shirt paired with grey pants and a baseball cap. Anushka is seen in a printed shirt paired with ripped jeans. The end is with a blooper, where the actress bumps into the cricketer and he's heard saying: "Aah." The 'Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi' actress captions the video with "Dance Pe Chance," a song that featured in her debut film with Shah Rukh Khan.

On the work front, Anushka will next be seen playing the role of Indian bowler Jhulan Goswami in the film 'Chakda Xpress'. The film will be releasing on Netflix. The release date of the movie is not out yet.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.