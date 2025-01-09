Anurag Kashyap wishes 'Happy Birthday' to her now married daughter Aaliyah

Mumbai, Jan 9 (IANS) Critically acclaimed filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap turned 24 years old on 9th January 2025. Wishing the birthday girl on her special day, the 'Gangs of Wasseypur' maker took to his Instagram account and penned a heart-melting post

Anurag Kashyap posted a couple of photographs from Aaliyah's childhood on social media, along with the caption, "Happy Birthday to my, now married one @aaliyahkashyap." Anurag Kashyap and Aaliyah made for an adorable father-daughter duo in these slightly blurred pictures.

For those who do not know, Aaliyah tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Shane Gregoire on December 11, 2024 in Mumbai. Posting a few stunning pictures from the ceremony on her Instagram handle, she captioned them as, "Now and forever."

In the meantime, Anurag Kashyap recently sharply criticized the OTT platforms for their lack of experience in cinema. Talking to The Hollywood Reporter India, the filmmaker was quoted saying, “They have no cinema experience. They don’t understand cinema."

Claiming that most of the people working for these streaming giants come from a television background, he revealed, "But who are the people running the OTTs? They're all from TV. They have no cinema experience. They don't understand cinema. What is their only motive? Subscribers. And to increase subscriber base, they have to dumb it down."

The actor and director added, "The top streamers are multinationals. They're not Indian-origin companies. They're answerable, so they're scared to take risks. In every way, it's a leash for creativity."

Anurag Kashyap also revealed that he wishes to shift to the South by next year to look for new creative stimulation. He stated that he is disillusioned by the current mindset in the industry.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anurag Kashyap was seen proving his mettle as an actor with the Tamil drama "Maharaja" and the web series, "Bad Cop".

