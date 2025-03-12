Anurag Basu’s anthology ‘Metro…In Dino’ to release on July 4

Mumbai, March 12 (IANS) Filmmaker Anurag Basu’s anthology starring names such as Aditya Roy Kapur and Sara Ali Khan titled “Metro… In Dino” has been locked for a July 4 release.

Along with Aditya and Sara, the film also stars Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Ali Fazal, and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

The makers of the film took to Instagram, to make the announcement. A caption read by T-Series Films on the photo-sharing app read: “When love, fate and city life collide magic is bound to happen! #Metro… इन दिनों brings the stories of heart from the cities that you love!

Experience it on #July4th in cinemas near you”

Presented by T-Series and Anurag Basu Productions, the film beautifully captures the essence of modern-day relationships, their complexities, joys, and bittersweet realities. With Pritam’s soulful music enhancing the narrative.

“Metro... In Dino” is the spiritual sequel to Anurag Basu's previous critically acclaimed hit film Life in a... Metro, which was released in 2007. The film's dialogue are written by Samrat Chakraborty. The film is an anthology of 4 different heartwarming stories of contemporary couples. The film draws its title from the song "In Dino" from Life in a... Metro.

Gulshan Kumar & T-Series in association with Anurag Basu Productions Pvt Ltd present Metro .. In Dino. Directed by Anurag Basu, music by Pritam, produced By Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anurag Basu and Taani Basu the film will release on 4th July, 2025.

It was on March 2, when the makers of the film denied any delays in terms of its release, and assured the cinegoers that the film will debut in cinemas in 2025.

An official statement from the makers read, “On the contrary to some media reports claiming that ‘Metro In Dino’ is getting pushed, we confirm the movie is releasing this year in 2025”.

The movie is an ensemble drama, and marks Aditya’s second collaboration with Anurag Basu post the success of ‘Ludo’.

