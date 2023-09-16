Anupam Kher announces wrap of shooting for new film 'Calorie'

Mumbai, Sep 16 (IANS) Veteran actor Anupam Kher on Saturday announced the wrap up of shooting for ‘Calorie’, a film directed by Canadian director Eisha Marjara.

Attired in a turban and sporting the character of an elderly Sikh gentleman, Kher posted a picture of his new avatar with the holy Golden Temple of Amritsar in the backdrop.

In a social media post, he wrote:

“And it is #Wrap for me for #CalorieFilm! Thank you to the wonderful crew from #Canada and #India for your love, warmth, patience and appreciation! It has been a great learning experience to be a part of this wonderful gem of a film! Till we meet again! Jai Ho! #540th #GoldenTemple #JoyOfMovies #Cinema.”

This film is Kher’s 540th venture, and the shooting took place in Amritsar and Montreal. He had announced the film in an Instagram post on September 6. The story is of a human tragedy, which “tugged” at his heart deeply, Kher said.

“ANNOUNCEMENT: Happy to share that I have started the shoot of my 540th project! #Calorie is an Canadian film directed by critically acclaimed Canadian director #EishaMarjara and produced by #JoeBalass.

"The film is shot in Amritsar and Montreal! The script of this human tragedy tugged at my heart deeply. Some stories need to be told! #Caloriefilm #MagicOfCinema #CompassProductions," he added at the time.

Kher is also set to star in director Vivek Agnihotri’s bio-science film 'The Vaccine War', with some other projects in the bag, including Ravi Teja's 'Tiger Nageswara Rao', and 'Emergency'.

‘The Vaccine War’ tells the story of the development of Covaxin during the Covid-19 pandemic in India. The film will be released in cinemas on September 28.

‘Tiger Nageswara Rao’ is set to release on October 20. It is directed by Vamsee. He will also be seen in ‘The Signature’, which also stars Mahima Chaudhry and Annu Kapoor.

