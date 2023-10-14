Aniruddh Dave: Daily soap is the most significant experience for an actor in showbiz

Mumbai, Oct 14 (IANS) Actor Aniruddh Dave, who is known for working in shows such as ‘Woh Rehne Waali Mehlon Ki’, ‘Phulwa’, and ‘Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki’, said that where showbiz is concerned, a daily soap is the best place to learn acting.

“Doing a daily soap is one of the most significant experiences for an actor because it requires consistent honing of skills and craft. I believe that there are few other endeavours that can provide as much ongoing improvement for an actor,” Aniruddh said.

He added that many may argue that performing in hundreds of episodes for an extended period can become monotonous or lead to boredom, but he begs to differ.

“The key lies in understanding how to bring variety and different nuances to one's craft with each enactment. This is a remarkable practice and is immensely important for an actor. It involves the challenge of consistently delivering fresh entertainment to the audience, making it a substantial task and a valuable experience,” he said.

Daily soaps consume a lot of time and with shows airing 6-7 days a week, shoots are very hectic. But so are other professions, he said.

“All professions can be hectic. In the corporate world, there's hardly any breathing space, even when working from home. People put in a lot of hard work, dedicating a significant amount of time. It's a choice we make, and we can't complain about its demands when we've chosen it willingly,” he said.

He added that working in a daily soap also helps you get into a routine.

“You see, in this profession, you have to sleep on time and wake up on time, get ready in the morning with makeup, and work throughout the day with dedication. That's why they call it a ‘soap opera’.”

“Many people have misunderstood this term. They think it's about repeating the same thing every day, but it's much more than that. It's like daily practice, and it's essential,” he concluded.

