Amaravati: The YSR Congress Party launched its Jagananne Maa Bhavishyathu (Jagananna is our future), a public outreach campaign today. The campaign will be held from April 7 to 20 across the state during which the party leaders and others will explain the government welfare and development initiatives to the masses.

The 14-days massive public outreach campaign aims to reach out to over 1.65 crore houses in the state. An army of well-trained 7 lakh Secretariat conveners and Gruha Saradhulu will conduct a door-to-door campaign and explain to the public the development achieved by the YS Jagan government since it came to power in Andhra Pradesh.

The army of Secretariat conveners and Gruha Saradhulu will explain to the public the differences between the previous TDP regime and current YSRCP government. They would also explain how their government was working hard for the betterment of the people. They will cover the entire 5 crore population of the state.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is continuously working for the development of the state and its people. In almost 4 years since it came to power, the YSRCP government has distributed Rs 2.96 lakh crore to people under a slew of welfare schemes through the direct benefit transfer (DBT) and non-DBT methods.

