YSRCP MP Avinash Reddy Slams Naidu and Lokesh for Dry Spell in Andhra

Vijayawada: YSRCP MP Avinash Reddy blamed Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief Chandrababu Naidu and his son and TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh for the scant rainfall in Andhra Pradesh.

Launching a diatribe against the TDP leaders on Thursday, Avinash said rains have disappeared from the state after Naidu started touring the water projects and his son began a padayatra. The people of the state are saying during the initial four years of chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the Telugu state received adequate rainfall because the father-son duo were frequently visiting Hyderabad and now after their state tours, the rainy season has ended, the Lok Sabha member said.



Drawing parallels between the governments of former chief ministers Chandrababu Naidu and YS Rajasekhar Reddy, the YSRCP MP said the undivided Andhra Pradesh faced drought during TDP’s regime between 1999-2004 while the state turned green due to excess rainfall when YSR ruled the Telugu state from 2014-2019. He added that the people have realised the connection between the regimes and seasons.

