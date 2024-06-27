Amravati: YSRCP has approached the Andhra Pradesh High Court challenging the notices issued by the civic bodies for the demolition of the party office buildings in the state.

After hearing a batch of petitions, the high court issued an interim order directing the civic authorities to maintain status quo on the demolition plan. Meanwhile, the party has filed another fresh lunch motion petition in the court against the notices served to some other party offices in the state.

Following the civic bodies notices to the YSRCP party offices in several parts of the State, the district YSRCP presidents filed 11 separate petitions in the form of a lunch petition.

Recently, the civic authorities demolished the YSRCP’s under-construction central office in Tadepalli of Guntur district claiming unauthorised construction. The demolition of the office drew strong reaction from the party chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy who accused the TDP regime of resorting to ‘political vendetta’.

Also Read: Opposition Status Issue: Conspiracy Exposed with Payyavula's Comments!

