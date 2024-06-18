YSRCP chief YS Jagan to leave on 2-day Pulivendula visit tomorrow

Guntur: The YSR Congress Party chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's schedule for Pulivendula visit has been finalised. He will begin the two-day visit to Pulivendula constituency from tomorrow.

This is YS Jagan’s first visit to Pulivendula after the election results were announced by the Election Commission on June 4. As per the schedule, he will leave his Tadepalli residence on Wednesday afternoon and reach Pulivendula in the evening. During the two-day visit, he will meet leaders and activists of Rayalaseema districts. He will wrap up his tour on Friday afternoon and will return to Tadepalli on the same day.

Meanwhile, the YSRCP has announced that the party’s extended meeting has been postponed to June 22. Party chief YS Jagan will preside over the meeting which will be held at his camp office on Saturday. All the candidates who contested in the recent Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, including the elected MPs and MLAs have been invited to the crucial meeting.

