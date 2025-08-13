YSRCP Boycotts Re-Polling at Two Pulivendula Booths, Demands Fresh Elections in 15 Booths

Aug 13, 2025, 10:45 IST
Following allegations of poll rigging and other malpractices during the ZPTC by-polls in Pulivendula and Ontimitta, the Election Commission of India announced late at night that re-polling will be held at two booths in Pulivendula.

YSRCP leaders condemned the sudden announcement and called for a boycott of the re-polling.

Speaking to the media, Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy sharply criticized both the Election Commission and the ruling TDP.

Stating that YSRCP has boycotted the re-polling, Avinash said the party had demanded re-polling at 15 booths in Pulivendula under Central security forces. He highlighted large-scale malpractices by TDP goons at all booths and accused the police of enabling massive rigging. The MP claimed the re-polling was a TDP attempt to cover up the undemocratic election held on Tuesday (August 12).

 “TDP is staging this re-polling drama only to avoid court action. Still, YSRCP stands by its demand. We want re-polling at 15 booths,” Avinash Reddy emphasized.

Noting widespread irregularities, YSRCP President and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy accused CM N Chandrababu Naidu of turning Andhra Pradesh into a “state ruled by rowdies” and killing democracy.

He charged Chandrababu with “acting like a goonda,” abusing his power, manipulating officials and police, and hijacking the elections like a “terrorist operation” just to seize two minor ZPTC seats.

Demanding fresh polls under Central forces, YS Jagan declared, “This is a black day for democracy.”

The Pulivendula by-poll was necessitated by the death of YSRCP leader T Maheshwar Reddy. YSRCP fielded his son Hemanth Reddy, while TDP’s candidate is Latha Reddy, wife of former MLC and ruling party Pulivendula in-charge Mareddy Ravindra Reddy (B Tech Ravi).

Voter turnout was 76.44% in Pulivendula and 81.53% in Ontimitta.

