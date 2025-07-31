YS Jagan's Counter to Chandrababu's Vendetta Politics: YSRCP Mobile App is Answer to Red Book Governance

In a move that underscores YSR Congress Party’s commitment to technology-driven administration and accountability, former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has unveiled plans to launch a mobile application designed to record instances of injustice and harassment faced by party workers and the public under the current regime.

This upcoming app, set for launch next week, will serve as a centralized digital platform—what Jagan terms a "Digital Library"—where users can file detailed complaints, name officials allegedly involved in wrongdoing, and submit supporting evidence such as photographs or documents.

“If anyone across the state is wronged by officials, they can register their complaint through this app. They can detail the nature of harassment and attach proof. This data will be securely stored in YSRCP’s Digital Library servers,” Jagan told party leaders at a recent Political Affairs Committee (PAC) meeting.

More than just a tool for grievance redressal, the app is being positioned as a long-term repository of digital evidence that will be instrumental when YSRCP returns to power. Jagan made it clear that the data collected through the app would not go in vain.

“Once we form the government, we will open the Digital Library. Every record will be reviewed. Those who have wronged the people will face justice—without exception. Accountability will be enforced with interest,” he said, sending a stern message to officials currently serving.

The initiative reflects YSRCP’s vision of leveraging technology for citizen empowerment, transparency, and future action. It also signals a strategic response to the “Red Book” tactic introduced by TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh, who, while in opposition, documented names of those allegedly involved in the harassment of TDP cadre. Lokesh’s “Red Book” is said to have played a role in administrative reshuffles and disciplinary actions after the TDP came to power in June 2024.

Now, YSRCP's digital initiative is being seen not only as a countermeasure but also as a structured, scalable, and evidence-backed mechanism for ensuring justice and accountability.

By embracing technology and future-proof documentation, Jagan Mohan Reddy appears to be building more than an app—he’s laying the foundation for a governance model rooted in digital empowerment, vigilance, and public trust.