YS Jagan's Call Shakes Social Media: Huge Outrage Against Andhra Pradesh Government

Former Chief Minister and YSRCP Chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's call led to surge in support for social media activists in Andhra Pradesh. Chandrababu Naidu-led coalition government, which is harassing those questioning its broken promises, is being openly challenged by former CM YS Jagan. Jagan made it clear that he will continue to question the autocratic nature of this government.

In a bold move, Jagan challenged the government to start by arresting him if they intend to arrest anyone for posting on X (Twitter).

Following Jagan’s call, posts have surfaced questioning Chandrababu for failing to fulfill his promises. YSRCP has extended its support to social media activists and has formed special teams within the party to back them.

Special teams with two leaders assigned to each district have been set up, based on Jagan’s instructions. These teams will coordinate with party leaders and the legal cell to offer legal support, ensure victim assistance, provide assurance, and help build moral strength.

Ambati Rambabu Speaks on X: Arrest Speaker and Deputy Speaker First

Former Minister Ambati Rambabu demands strict action against the incumbent Speaker Ayyanna Patrudu and Deputy Speaker Raghu Ramakrishna Raju. "If cases are filed for making inappropriate comments, they should first be filed against the current Speaker and Deputy Speaker, and they should be arrested!"

