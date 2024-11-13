Watch YS Jagan on AP Budget: Misleading; Naidu's Lies on State Debt Exposed

November 13, Tadepalli: YSRCP president and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy criticized the coalition government for presenting a misleading budget. He questioned why the budget was delayed for eight months. Speaking at a media conference on Wednesday, Jagan Mohan Reddy alleged that CM N Chandrababu Naidu knew that the frauds would come out if the budget was presented, which is why it was delayed for so long. He further remarked, "The budget documents have revealed that Naidu is a drama artist. If you look at the budget, it shows Naidu's involvement in organized crime."

Jagan further accused Naidu of creating lies, promoting them through yellow media, and then getting his followers to repeat the lies. He said that Naidu propagated the false narrative that Andhra Pradesh would turn into Sri Lanka due to debt. He also claimed that these matters were discussed with the 'adopted son' (referring to a political associate). "This is a clear example of organized crime," Jagan said.

YS Jagan's Explosive Press Conference:

Before the elections, there was a campaign to spread misinformation that the state's debt had reached Rs. 14 lakh crore, Jagan pointed out. After coming to power, Chandrababu Naidu continued to spread false propaganda. He even went so far as to lie to the Governor. Naidu conducted a smear campaign to undermine the Super Six (a reference to top political leaders). By 2018-19, the state's debt was Rs. 3.13 lakh crore. By the time our government took office, the debt had risen to Rs. 6.46 lakh crore. However, Naidu's false propaganda claimed the debt was Rs. 14 lakh crore, Jagan said.

Jagan also explained that under Chandrababu Naidu's rule, the state's debt rose by 19%, while under their government, it increased by only 15%. "We need to ask who led the state into a situation like Sri Lanka. Who should be given the 'Debt Ratna' (Debt Jewel) title? Who followed fiscal discipline? The average annual increase in debt was lower under our rule than it was under Naidu's administration," Jagan concluded.

