YS Jagan Slams Dilution of Aarogyasri

Former Chief Minister and YSRCP President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said it is extremely unfortunate that the Aarogyasri scheme, conceived to provide quality healthcare to the poor, is being weakened, leaving poor and middle-class families facing severe hardship.

A group of doctors from Narasaraopet and Guntur met YS Jagan at the YSRCP central office in Tadepalli and expressed concern over the condition of the healthcare sector in the state and the difficulties being faced by patients. The doctors stated that the improper implementation of Aarogyasri has deprived thousands of poor patients of timely treatment. They also stated a lack of transparency in the issuance of Letters of Credit (LOCs), with preference being given to a select few hospitals. They further pointed out that funds are being routed through the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) even for treatments covered under Aarogyasri, creating scope for irregularities and commissions.

Responding to their concerns, YS Jagan recalled that the late Dr. YS Rajasekhara Reddy introduced Aarogyasri with the noble objective of ensuring corporate-level healthcare for even the poorest citizen. He said that during the YSRCP government, the scope of Aarogyasri was expanded, more diseases were included, and several reforms were introduced, including financial assistance during post-treatment recovery periods.

He also highlighted the strengthening of government hospitals, establishment of new medical colleges, implementation of the Family Doctor programme, and hospital upgrades under Nadu-Nedu, which brought transformative changes to the healthcare sector. Assuring support to those affected, Y.S. Jagan said the party would take the issues faced by patients to the people and stand firmly with them.

The meeting, held under the leadership of YSRCP Doctors Wing Working President and former MLA Gopireddy Srinivasa Reddy, was attended by several doctors and healthcare professionals.