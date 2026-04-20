YS Jagan’s Three-Day Pulivendula Tour from April 21

Former Chief Minister and YSRCP President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will undertake a three-day visit to Pulivendula starting April 21. As per the schedule, he will arrive in Pulivendula at 4:00 PM on April 21 and conduct a Praja Darbar at the Bhakarapuram camp office, followed by an overnight stay.

On April 22, he will leave at 9:00 AM to visit Ippatla village in Lingala mandal to console the family of late YSRCP leader Sudhakar Reddy, and later return to Pulivendula camp office to hold another Praja Darbar, where he will stay for the night. On April 23, he will depart from Pulivendula at 8:00 AM, concluding his tour.