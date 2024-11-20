YS Jagan Press Meet Today: Jagan to Fire Questions at Chandrababu Govt over Unkept Promises

November 20, Tadepalli: YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the leader of the YSR Congress Party and former Chief Minister, is set to confront the coalition government led by Chandrababu Naidu, which is embroiled in corruption. Today (November 20), Jagan will address the media from his central office in Tadepalli in the afternoon.

Since taking office in Andhra Pradesh, the coalition government under Chandrababu Naidu has embarked on a path of chaotic governance. While persistently pursuing vendetta politics against the YSR Congress Party, the government is also making concerted efforts to deceive the public regarding its key promises. Despite five months having passed, not a single promise made in the election manifesto has been implemented. Simultaneously, the current government is systematically undermining the systems that were effectively managed during YS Jagan’s administration.

Farmers, students, women, and all sections of society are being misled and deceived by the Babu-led government. The current administration has significantly reduced the number of welfare beneficiaries who were receiving support during YS Jagan's tenure. In addition, it is leveling unfounded accusations against the previous YSR Congress government, attempting to buy time. Meanwhile, the coalition government’s schemes continue to unfold in the ongoing budget sessions in the assembly.

With little chance to speak out in the assembly, YS Jagan has turned to the media to hold the Chandrababu government accountable. In the previous session, he exposed the budget discrepancies, putting the Chandrababu government under scrutiny. Today, he is expected to discuss the latest political developments and direct several pointed questions at the Chandrababu government.