YS Jagan Opposes Wakf Bill, Pledges Ongoing Support for Muslim Welfare

Former Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a meeting with Muslim minorities and pledged his continued support for the community's welfare and vowed to oppose the Wakf Bill, which has raised concerns about land encroachment issues.

Speaking on the occasion here on Thursday, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that the YSRCP has always focused on addressing the issues of Muslim minorities. He emphasized that the party has consistently worked for their welfare and development and will continue to support them. He assured that the concerns raised about the Wakf Bill would be strongly represented by the party's MPs in Parliament. He also mentioned that MP Vijayasai Reddy, a member of the Joint Parliamentary Committee, would take the lead in presenting their objections in Parliament.

Representatives of Muslim organizations expressed their concerns, stating that over 70% of Wakf lands are currently encroached upon. They stated that the new provisions in the proposed Wakf Bill aim to prevent these lands from being reclaimed by the rightful beneficiaries. The representatives further mentioned that the new Wakf Bill is designed in a way that could weaken the entire system. They appreciated the YSR Congress Party's opposition to the Bill and noted that it was only due to the party's stance that the Bill was referred to the JPC by the Central Government.

Former MLA from Kurnool, Hafeez Khan highlighted the steps taken by the YS Jagan-led government for the protection of Wakf lands. He explained that making the Wakf Board stronger and putting all the land details online is a big development. He also mentioned that GO No. 60 was issued for the first time in the country to stop Wakf land encroachment.