YS Jagan Meets Victims of Achyutapuram SEZ, Watch Jagan's Speech

YS Jagan Consoles Essenscia Victims: Visits Achyutapuram SEZ

AP Former Chief Minister and YSRCP president YS Jagan consoled victims of the Essenscia Pharma Company at Achyutapuram SEZ.

He reassured the victims, inquiring about their conditions and the details of the incident. Jagan met 18 victims receiving treatment at Anakapalli Usha Prime Hospital. YS Jagan learned about the treatment and health status of the victims from the doctors, emphasizing the need for better medical care.

YS Jagan's Speech Highlights

This accident wouldn't have occurred if industries had been properly monitored.

They are not paying attention to the implementation of super picks.

They are running a red-tape administration.

If they had focused on essential issues, this situation wouldn’t have arisen.

Workers wouldn't have lost their lives.

Aarogyasri bills are not being processed.

Fees for children’s reimbursement have not been provided.

Schools and hospitals are being neglected.

Aarogyasri has been disregarded.

The promised ₹20,000 investment assistance has not been given.

Insurance premiums for farmers have not been paid.

The free crop insurance scheme has disappeared into thin air.

The pension and free rations that were supposed to be delivered to homes have been halted.

This government is only known for demolishing, killing, and destroying assets.

Compensation should be given with sympathy and at the appropriate time.

Not a single rupee has been received so far.

The compensation that is due should be given immediately.

Take necessary actions to prevent accidents in industries.

Precautions must be taken to ensure such incidents do not happen again.

If compensation is not provided to the victims, I will personally come and stage a protest.

I will stand in support of the victims.

Jagan Arrives at Anakapalli Hospital

YS Jagan arrives at Usha Prime Hospital in Anakapalli

Large crowds of party workers and supporters gather

Jagan warmly greets the hospital staff

He is expected to visit and console the Achyutapuram victims shortly

Police Over-Action During Jagan's Visakhapatnam Visit

YS Jagan departs from Visakhapatnam Airport for Anakapalli

Police block YSRCP leaders' vehicles from following Jagan's convoy, stopping them at various points