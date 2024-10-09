YS Jagan on Haryana Election Results 2024: Shift to Paper Ballot from EVMs

In a tweet addressing the 2024 Haryana election results, Andhra Pradesh former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy voiced his concern over the growing disconnect between election outcomes and popular perception. He drew a parallel between the Haryana results and those of Andhra Pradesh, where election-related cases are still pending in courts.

YS Jagan emphasized that in a democracy, it is not enough for the system to exist; it must be seen as thriving. He argued that the only way to ensure the true spirit of democracy is to revert to the traditional paper ballot system. Citing examples of major developed nations such as the USA, UK, Canada, and others who rely on paper ballots, Jagan urged Indian lawmakers to consider this shift. According to him, adopting paper ballots would restore and enhance public confidence in the electoral process, thereby strengthening democracy at its core.

The Chief Minister's call comes amid rising debates on electoral transparency and fairness, reinforcing the need for reforms to safeguard the trust of the electorate.

