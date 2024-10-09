We are Maintaining Good Books - YS Jagan

October 9, Tadepalli:

"The Red Book - Is it really such a big deal? Even though I said not to, our people have started maintaining books, jotting down the names of those committing injustices and the officials involved," commented YSRCP President and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. He further stated that they have also started maintaining a "Good Book," noting the names of those who work hard and contribute positively to the party. He assured that those individuals would certainly receive opportunities and promotions. YS Jagan made these remarks during a meeting with party leaders from Mangalagiri at the YSRCP central office in Tadepalli.

During the meeting, YS Jagan highlighted the unique circumstances in the Mangalagiri constituency and expressed his commitment to providing full support to party workers, especially in times of official misconduct. He emphasized the importance of instilling confidence in party workers and ensuring that they feel backed by the party during difficult times.

"We have appointed Vemareddy as in-charge to stand as a pillar of support for party workers, especially in difficult situations," Jagan said, reflecting on the need for someone strong to be there for party members.

Also read: TG DSC 2024 final list will be out today; direct link inside!

Widespread Issues in the State:

YS Jagan further commented on the dire situation across Andhra Pradesh, claiming that during their five-year rule, YSRCP had positively impacted every household. He pointed out that YSRCP is the only party that has kept its manifesto promises, releasing a welfare calendar alongside the budget and implementing schemes promptly, often at the push of a button.

Welfare Programs Amid Crises:

Jagan spoke about the various crises they faced, including the COVID-19 pandemic, during which revenues decreased, and expenditures surged. However, he emphasized that they never used these crises as excuses to halt welfare schemes.

"We brought about significant changes in education, healthcare, and agriculture, providing free crop insurance and delivering pensions and ration benefits right to people’s doorsteps without any political bias," he said.

Disha App for Women's Safety:

He also mentioned the Disha App, which ensured swift police response within 10 minutes for the safety of women. "Look at the current situation. There is regression everywhere, bias and favoritism have returned, and people are discussing these issues in every household," Jagan added.

Decline in Governance:

He criticized the current government for its inefficiency, saying, "I introduced the 'Pulav' meal, and Chandrababu promised 'Biryani.' Now, neither is available, and public schools are being weakened, with schemes like Aarogyasri left hanging."

Facing Hardships:

Jagan encouraged the party members to strengthen the party organization. He reflected on his own struggles, recalling his 16-month imprisonment, and said, "Hardships won’t last forever. Great leaders are born from tough times."

Red Book vs. Good Book:

Jagan ridiculed the Red Book introduced by Chandrababu's government, calling it an unnecessary evil practice. "Even though I asked not to, our people have also started maintaining books to note down the names of those committing injustices and corrupt officials," he said. Simultaneously, he emphasized the importance of the "Good Book," where the names of those who contribute positively to the party are recorded. He assured that these individuals would be rewarded with opportunities and promotions in the future.

Also read: NTR, Chiranjeevi, Balakrishna, and Pawan Kalyan too Came from the Film Industry!