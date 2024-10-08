NTR, Chiranjeevi, Balakrishna, and Pawan Kalyan too Came from the Film Industry!

YSRCP spokesperson Shyamala expressed her concern over the lack of safety for women under the coalition government in Andhra Pradesh. She lamented that atrocities against women have become a daily occurrence, despite having a female Home Minister. She voiced her frustration, stating that the government leaders seem unaffected by these incidents.

During a media interaction on Tuesday, Shyamala criticized the coalition government, stating that it has derailed every system in the state. "In just four months of coalition rule, countless atrocities have taken place. Women’s safety has become scarce under this government. We celebrate Dussehra as a symbol of female empowerment, yet in our state, murders and rapes are happening daily, even with a female Home Minister in place," she said.

Shyamala pointed out several incidents, such as the sexual assault of a young girl in Pithapuram and the mishandling of the Anjum case in Punganur. "Had the police acted in time, that girl could have been saved. When YSRCP leader YS Jagan announced his visit to Punganur, the coalition government sprang into action. Before that, none of the ministers even glanced in that direction. If the mother of a CI can be kidnapped and murdered, who will protect the rest of us?" she questioned.

She further expressed concern over the rising crimes, citing incidents like the Mutchumarri case, where authorities failed to recover the body of a child, and the ongoing silence on the hidden cameras found in Gudlavalleru Engineering College. "Despite complaints from female students, no action was taken. The students were sent home, and the case was quietly closed. When asked about the cameras, Minister Lokesh responded irresponsibly, asking to see them first. Under YS Jagan's leadership, women and girls felt protected, but now that security has vanished," Shyamala said, accusing the coalition government of emboldening criminals.

Shyamala also called out Jana Sena Party leader Pawan Kalyan, who had previously raised concerns about 30,000 missing women. "What will he say now?" she asked.

In addressing the personal attacks against her, Shyamala accused TDP of spreading fake news and launching character assassination campaigns against her after she was appointed YSRCP spokesperson. "They posted the most vile things about me, even in TDP’s official groups. They morphed my photos and trolled me disgracefully on social media. Is this the respect they give women in the state? Shouldn’t people from the film industry enter politics? Wasn't NTR a film actor before he founded TDP? Didn’t Chiranjeevi, Balakrishna, and Pawan Kalyan come from the film industry? Women like Jayaprada worked in TDP, didn’t they? Why troll women so crudely? I am being questioned about my involvement in politics, but they will soon find out why I’m here," Shyamala asserted.

She declared that despite the attempts to demoralize her, she will not back down. "We will lead a massive movement under YSRCP, and soon, we will show what true women power is," Shyamala concluded.

