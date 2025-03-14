YS Jagan Extends Heartfelt Holi Wishes to the People of Andhra Pradesh

On the eve of Holi festival today, March 14, AP former CM and YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy extended his Holi greetings to the people of the state.

On the occasion of Holi, YS Jagan took to Twitter to convey his best wishes. He expressed his heartfelt desire for the festival to bring new joy into the lives of everyone, wishing the people of the state a happy and prosperous Holi.

"On this Holi, I sincerely wish that this festival fills your lives with new happiness. Wishing the people of the state a very happy Holi." – Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan).