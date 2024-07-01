YS Jagan demands solatium of Rs 1 crore to kin of jawans killed in Ladakh floods

Tadepalli: YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy appealed to the Andhra Pradesh government to provide financial assistance of Rs 1 crore to the families of three Army jawans from the State who were swept away in flash floods in Ladakh.

On Friday night, five jawans of Indian Army were feared drowned after being swept away while crossing Shyok river in a T-72 tank near Line of Actual Control in the Nyoma-Chusul area in the Union Territory.

YS Jagan expressed shock over the loss of lives of Indian soldiers. He conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families. The services of these jawans will be remembered for a long time to come, he tweeted on Monday.

లడఖ్‌లో యుద్ధ ట్యాంకు కొట్టుకుపోయిన ప్రమాదంలో జవాన్లు వీరమరణం పొందడం తీవ్రంగా కలిచివేసింది. దేశ రక్షణ కోసం జవాన్ల త్యాగాలు మరువలేనివి. వీరమరణం పొందిన జవాన్లలో కృష్ణా జిల్లాకి చెందిన సాదరబోయిన నాగరాజు, ప్రకాశం జిల్లాకి చెందిన ముత్తుముల రామకృష్ణారెడ్డి, బాపట్ల జిల్లాకి చెందిన… — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) July 1, 2024

The three deceased personnel have been identified as Havildar Subhan Khan (Bapatla), Craftsman Sadaraboina Nagaraju (Krishna district) and Muthumula Ramakrishna Reddy (Prakasam district).

YSRCP supremo also urged the party leaders of respective constituencies to attend the funeral rites of jawans and support their families in this hour of grief.

Also Read: No Volunteer System in AP, Confirms Pawan Kalyan

