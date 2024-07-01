No Volunteer System in AP, Confirms Pawan Kalyan

Pithapuram: The fate of over 2.6 lakh volunteers under the Ward and village volunteer system seems to be hanging in balance even as the TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu had promised to continue the decentralised governance delivery mechanism if voted to power.

Addressing the people after launching the distribution of NTR Bharosa Pension here on Monday, deputy chief minister Pawan Kalyan hinted that the volunteers are dispensable.

“The government employees are distributing the social security pensions (to the elderly, widows and other beneficiaries) at the people’s doorstep and this was accomplished without the help of volunteers,” Pawan Kalyan said.

These remarks have only reinforced the fears of the volunteers as the TDP-led government may scrap the Ward and village volunteer system. During the high-decibel election campaign, both Naidu and Pawan had bitterly opposed the volunteer system. Later, Naidu realised its impact on party’s performance in the May 13 Assembly and Lok Sabha elections and taking a turnaround said he was not going to abolish the system and he will also double their honorarium from Rs 5,000 per month. The volunteers are feeling betrayed by the comments of the deputy chief minister.

