Pawan Kalyan's Picture Missing on AP govt’s NTR Bharosa Pension Ad

Amaravati: Today’s newspapers carried a full-page advertisement as chief minister Chandrababu Naidu launched the distribution of NTR Bharosa Pension.

To kick off the enhanced pension programme, Naidu visited a couple of houses in Penumaka village in Mangalagiri constituency in Guntur district on Monday morning and handed over cheques to beneficiaries.

Under NTR Bharosa Pension, which is a part of the implementation of the election promises, the TDP government is distributing an enhanced pension of Rs 4,000 to the elderly, widows and other beneficiaries.

The current dispensation is going on a full scale publicity campaign to advertise the government’s commitment to the pre-poll promises. However, what caught everyone’s attention was the absence of Deputy chief minister and Jana Sena leader Pawan Kalyan’s photo on the advertisements.

Soon after the formation of the TDP-led coalition government, the chief minister had advised the administration that every government office in the State should display the photo of Pawan Kalyan along with the photo frame of himself.

The newspaper advertisements show TDP founder NT Rama Rao’s photo on the left side and the AP government’s emblem on the right side and CM Naidu’s big-sized photo in the middle. So far, the JanaSena leadership has not lodged any protest, however, the janasainiks are raising this issue on social media. The Jana Sena cadres have started comparing the Telangana government’s newspaper ads with the TDP’s ‘pension panduga’ (festival of pensions) PR campaign.

Also Read: Telangana CM meets Guv amid Cabinet expansion buzz

