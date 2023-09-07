What Sets CM YS Jagan and Nara Lokesh Apart

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is a people’s leader who heart beats for the people of the state. The man who is striving hard to give quality life to the poor and downtrodden. He knows the value of life and therefore he made public health a priority of his government.

Under YS Jagan’s four year rule, the YSRCP government introduced several pro-people and public welfare schemes. Two years ago, the state government launched 1,180 new state-of-the-art ambulances that were fitted with life saving equipment.

He had the same concern for public health long before becoming the chief minister of the state. During the 2019 election campaign, the YSRCP leader YS Jagan, who was addressing a massive gathering, noticed an ambulance trying to pass through the crowded area and ensured free passage for it.

On the contrary, the TDP leader Nara Lokesh, who is undertaking Yuva Galam padayatra, has least concern for the convenience of the public in general and ambulances in particular. The opposition leader was never seen requesting the crowd to make way for the ambulances. He has time and again shown little sympathy towards patients in an ambulance.

