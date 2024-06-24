Watch Video: Crowds Throng to See YS Jagan as He Wraps Up Pulivendula Visit

YSR district: YSRCP leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has concluded his visit to Pulivendula. Over the course of three days, he held a public durbar in his home constituency and participated in various events. On Monday afternoon, he wrapped up his visit and traveled to Bengaluru with his wife.

During his time in Pulivendula on Monday, Jagan Mohan Reddy met with party members from the surrounding districts of YSR, Kurnool, Anantapur, and Chittoor. He interacted with party leaders and supporters, listened to their requests, and urged them not to be disheartened by the party's defeat, encouraging them to move forward with confidence. Additionally, Jagan and his wife paid their respects to the late Sankireddy, a YSRCP leader who passed away due to illness, and offered condolences to his family.

Throughout his three-day visit, Jagan reviewed the election loss with party leaders, advising them not to lose heart and to work with enthusiasm, as the future belonged to the party. Everywhere he went in his home constituency, Jagan received a warm welcome. Party workers and the public lined up at the Pulivendula camp office to meet him. Regardless of the election results, people from the constituency and neighboring areas rallied to show their continued support, chanting slogans to demonstrate their unwavering loyalty.

Also Read: YSRCP hits back at TDP, exposes land lease irregularities