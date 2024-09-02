Watch: CM Chandrababu's House Submerged: AP Rains and Floods on September 2

September 2, 2024, Undavalli:

The residence of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on Karakatta Road in Undavalli has been grappling with significant challenges due to the rising water levels in the Krishna River. The house, which has often been in the spotlight for its strategic location and grandeur, now finds itself threatened by the surging waters. This situation highlights the vulnerability of even the most prominent structures when faced with the wrath of natural calamities.

The residence is located in a low-lying area along the banks of the Krishna River, a site that naturally makes it prone to flooding, particularly during the monsoon season when the river swells. This year, the problem has been worsened by unusually heavy rains and the subsequent release of water from upstream reservoirs. The continuous rise in water levels has led to the flooding of large parts of the surrounding area, with the river encroaching dangerously close to the property. This situation has raised concerns among the public and authorities alike, as the threat to the Chief Minister’s residence has become more imminent with each passing day.

Adding to the controversy is the fact that the residence is constructed on the riverbed, which is deemed illegal. Critics have raised concerns that, despite being the Chief Minister, Chandrababu Naidu is setting a troubling precedent by continuing to reside in an unauthorized structure. This issue is not new; the government had previously issued notices to Naidu, warning him about the legality of the construction. However, these warnings were largely ignored, as Naidu chose to continue living in the house. The current situation with the rising water levels has reignited the debate over the legitimacy of the structure and the broader implications of such decisions by public figures.