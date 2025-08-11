‘Vote Chori’ Storm Reaches AP: YS Jagan Blasts Chandrababu for ‘Mockery of Democracy’

Political heat in Andhra Pradesh is soaring ahead of the Pulivendula and Ontimitta ZPTC by-elections, scheduled on August 12 (Tuesday).

Ahead of the politically-charged battle, YSRCP president and former chief minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy accused his successor, N. Chandrababu Naidu, of orchestrating a “deliberate, multi-pronged conspiracy” to subvert the polls.

In a blistering statement posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday, Jagan described Naidu as “an undemocratic and anarchic figure” who, instead of earning the public’s trust, “resorts to conspiracies, attacks, atrocities, lies, cheating, and backstabbing” to seize power. He alleged that the ruling TDP has set in motion a plan to “hijack democracy” in the two by-poll constituencies.

Jagan listed a series of incidents to back his charge:

Police crackdowns: Hundreds of YSRCP workers — including many with no prior criminal records — were bound over soon after the by-election notification, allegedly to intimidate the opposition cadre.

Physical attacks: On August 5, Jagan said, TDP gangs assaulted YSRCP leaders attending a wedding in Pulivendula, leaving at least two seriously injured. The next day, he claimed, party MLC Ramesh Yadav and leader Velpula Ramalinga Reddy narrowly escaped a murder attempt when their car was smashed and petrol poured over it — while police “stood by as silent spectators.”

Fabricated cases: Instead of arresting attackers, Jagan alleged, the police registered a false SC/ST case against Velpula Ramu and 50 others, arresting several and planning more detentions on polling day.

Voter suppression tactics: He charged that polling booths were relocated to far-off sites, forcing around 4,000 YSRCP supporters to travel long distances through “threat-filled routes,” creating scope for booth capturing and rigging.

Media blackout threats: Jagan further claimed the TDP planned to destroy live broadcast equipment to prevent coverage of polling-day violence.

“These are not elections; this is a mockery of democracy,” Jagan said, expressing faith that “ultimately, dharma will prevail.”

The charges come amid a parallel political storm in New Delhi, where Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has accused the Election Commission of India of “colluding with the BJP” to commit “vote chori” (vote theft). While Rahul’s allegations are aimed at the national level, Jagan’s charges against Chandrababu Naidu echo similar concerns about electoral integrity.