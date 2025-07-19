Vizag Thai Spa Raided, Two Arrested Over Alleged Flesh Trade Racket

Visakhapatnam police busted a prostitution racket operating out of a spa located in Ram Nagar in the Port City.

Acting on a tip-off, Vizag police, along with the Task Force, raided Mini Thai Spa in Ram Nagar and discovered it was being used as a front for sex work.

The III-Town Police arrested the spa manager, identified as Ramesh (30), and a client, Deva Senapati (45).

Three North Indian women and two local women were rescued from the premises and shifted to a rehabilitation centre.

The manager and the customer were booked under relevant sections of the law. A local court has remanded both accused to judicial custody.

Authorities note a rising trend across the country of spas being misused as fronts for prostitution.

Recently, two similar cases were reported in Hyderabad, where police cracked down on illegally operated spas. A total of 12 people were arrested and six women were rescued in those cases.