B.Ed Question Paper Leak: 10 Arrested, Including Vinukonda College Principal

The Guntur police have arrested 10 individuals, including a college principal and correspondent, in connection with the B.Ed exam question paper leak case.

Elaborating on the case, Guntur district SP Sathish Kumar stated that the question paper for "Perspective in Child Development" was found on various social media platforms at 1:22 PM on March 7, while the exam was scheduled for 2:00 PM the same day. Upon being informed of the issue, the Vice-Chancellor of Acharya Nagarjuna University instructed examination coordinator Manava Subbarao to lodge a complaint with the Pedakakani police.

Following the complaint, the police launched an investigation and traced the paper leak to a computer room at Sri Vivekananda College of Education in Vinukonda town, Palnadu district. Subsequently, college correspondent Rafeeq Ahmed, principal Dupati Suresh Kumar, and computer operator Dhara Swarnaraj were arrested.

Further investigation revealed that four individuals, who operated B.Ed coaching centres in Odisha, were involved in the paper leak. They had conspired with the management of Vivekananda College to ensure a high pass percentage among their students.

The arrested individuals include Santhosh Kumar Sahu, Bishnu Prasad Patro, Sukanta Behera, Purushottam Pradhan, Dhiren Kumar Sahu, Priyabattra Godai, and Milan Trushti. Police also seized 13 mobile phones and identified WhatsApp groups where the question paper had been circulated.