Tirumala to Remain Free of Politics, TTD Implements New Rule

Recently, Tirumala has become a central point of political debates in Andhra Pradesh. From the controversy surrounding the contamination of the Tirumala laddu to Pawan Kalyan's recent remarks criticizing YS Jagan for managing the TTD like a private enterprise, the sacred Tirumala temple has faced an onslaught of political discourse, which is not ideal for its spiritual environment.

Now, under the leadership of the new TTD Chairman, BR Naidu, a significant resolution has been passed by the TTD Board. This resolution imposes a ban on political speeches at Tirumala.

In a statement shared on social media, Naidu clarified that the decision to prohibit political and divisive statements was made to preserve the holiness and tranquility of Tirumala. He explained that in recent times, some individuals, including political leaders, have made politically charged or hateful comments after visiting the temple, which disrupted the peaceful spiritual atmosphere.

To safeguard the sanctity of the shrine, the TTD has decided to strictly enforce this ban, and it has been made clear that those who violate this rule will face legal action. The board has requested public cooperation and emphasized that strict measures will be taken against anyone found making political statements within the temple premises.

